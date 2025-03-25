KKR 'not too worried' about loss to RCB in IPL 2025 opener, says bowling coach Bharat Arun Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 opener as their middle-order could not resist the impressive spin bowling of RCB. KKR's bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that the team is not too worried about the loss.

Kolkata Knight Riders are not too worried about their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 opener at Eden Gardens, the team's bowling coach Bharat Arun said as KKR gear up for their second match against Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams are looking for their first points after suffering defeats in their openers. While the Knight Riders lost to RCB, the Royals faced the brunt of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might. The two teams now are now set to face each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arun said that his team is not looking at the loss in the previous match. "As a team, we are not too worried about it (first game). It's always good to win the first match, you gain the momentum. But there were a lot of positives from the first game, some lessons to be learnt from there," Arun said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Just being game number one can happen, we could have capitalised, we could have got more runs had we not lost wickets towards the end of our batting. Whatever you do there is always an opportunity to bowl better.

But this team is not too worried about it, we will learn from what happened in the last game and try to get batter," the coach added.

The coach is also not too worried about Rinku Singh and Andre Russell not performing in the first match. "Sport is about failing. You fail more often, then you succeed. Of course, champions like Russell, I think it must be weighing in his mind that he failed last game and he is out to prove every single game. We are also hoping that he will really come good in tomorrow's game.

"Rinku has bated beautifully in the games leading up to the tournament. We are not too worried about his form," he said.

Arun feels that all teams in the Indian cash-rich league are well balanced and that the teams that win the crucial moments are going to win. "Every team is batting well, getting and chasing 250-plus scores. You can't say this team is better than the other team. Every team is evenly balanced, batting and bowling pretty well.

"Teams that snatches those crucial moments at any given point of time is going to win. How challenged you are to snatch those crucial moments of the game is important.

"All teams have some really fantastic batters. There is no point targeting one, we have to look at the whole team and devise a strategy accordingly. Our game plan is to win," he said.