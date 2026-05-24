KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar hails Varun Chakravarthy for braving injuries through IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Varun Chakravarthy's commitment to playing through injuries for the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2026. Varun has been hit with several issues after his hot and cold start to the IPL, but has not dropped his commitment to play in the tournament.

He has been an integral part of KKR's finding a second win in IPL 2026 and keeping their playoff hopes alive ahead of the final day of the league stage. Chakravarthy has taken 10 wickets in as many games and has put up strong performances after enduring an underwhelming start to the season.

Varun battled past finger injuries, toe fracture

He has battled injuries but has not waned down on himself for the franchise, playing through a couple of finger injuries and a toe fracture. "For him to go through that and start the season on a topsy-turvy curve, come back into form, have injuries... he's broken quite a few limbs in this tournament already. Before that, two fingers, and now, his toe," Nayar said in the pre-match press conference ahead of his team's final league stage game against the Delhi Capitals.

"I always say the toughest characters learn to go past pain and adversity, and that's what Varun Chakaravarthy is. He doesn't seem like a tough character when you speak to him, but internally, he's someone who's highly motivated and feels very deeply for the franchise.

"He's been a franchise player for us [for a long time], he's been an integral part, and I think he understands it. So he's very emotional when it comes to this team, very emotional when it comes to everyone associated with this team, and I feel that's the thought process behind him actually wanting to do it, and not having to force him to do it."

KKR face DC in must-win clash

KKR are in a must-win situation as they face the Delhi Capitals in their last league stage match of the tournament. The Knight Riders are hanging by a thread, especially after the Punjab Kings' win over the Lucknow Super Giants. They want Rajasthan Royals to lose their last league stage game against the Mumbai Indians and will then have to win big to ensure they pip PBKS on NRR.

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