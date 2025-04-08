KKR fans introduce Tifo culture in cricket, pay tribute to defending champions, Shah Rukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders fans honoured the team with a Tifo, inspired by the popular series Money Heist, ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants. The hosts have won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders fans brought a Tifo to pay tribute to the team and owner Shah Rukh Khan ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens. Usually, Tifos are very common in football, particularly in Europe but the KKR fans decided to bring the culture to cricket as well. They designed the Tifo in tribute to Money Heist, a popular Netflix show.

Meanwhile, captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow. The hosts made one change to the playing XI as Australia pacer Spencer Johnson made his return to the playing XI, replacing Moeen Ali. It was a strategic move as the defending champions wanted to bring in an extra seamer in place of a spinner. On the other hand, Lucknow didn’t make any changes to their playing XI.

After the toss, Rahane also mentioned that the form of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine is not a concern for the hosts.

“This game is all about starting fresh, need to take the positives, need to take one step at a time. People are going to talk about it, we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them. Spencer comes in place of Moeen,” Rahane said.

Lucknow in the meantime had a blistering start against KKR. They struggled to get going for a brief period before changing gears. Both openers - Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh wreaked havoc, stitching over a 50-run partnership and that should set the tone for the team, especially with Nicholas Pooran still to come.

KKR desperately need wickets to put a break on LSG’s juggernaut. The hosts have tried both their specialist spinners - Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to break the opening partnership but nothing has worked for them so far.