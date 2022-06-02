KKR captain and India batsman Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 4MATIC for Rs 2.45 crore

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Shreyas Iyer with his new Mercedes

The year 2022 seems to be very kind to Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer. Starting with a prolific show with the bat against Sri Lanka this year to being appointed as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Iyer seems to be riding on happy times. The Mumbai boy who lives larger than life has now bought himself a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV for a whopping 2.45 crore. Mercedez-Benz Landmarks Car, Mumbai shared the image of the Indian batter posing with his brand new possession.

There is no hiding the fact that Shreyas Iyer is a huge automobile fan and is the proud owner of some super machines like the Lamborghini Huracan supercar, and an Audi RS5. Shreyas who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 12.25Cr was congratulated by Landmark Cars Mumbai in a post which read “Congratulations to Indian cricketer Mr. Shreyas Iyer for driving home a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63, the Star that uploads the legacy with unsurpassed off-road and on-road capabilities and a distinctive, timeless design! We welcome you to the Star family and hope you enjoy driving this Star as much as we enjoy watching your cover drives.”

As far as the machine is concerned, it is a top specification variant in the iconic G-Wagon series, powered by an AMG 4.0-litre Biturbo engine which generates an output of 430 kW (585 hp), and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The SUV also has a massive engine which enables the pickup to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Shreyas will now take the field in India colors when they play South Africa starting June 9.