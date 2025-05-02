KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane aims to return to India squad with consistent performances Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane is determined to return to the India squad with consistent performances. He has done a decent job in the ongoing IPL 2025 but nevertheless, KKR remain in a tight spot.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane had a decent IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring 297 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 149.24. He has been one of the better performers for the defending champions, but KKR haven’t played to their potential, as they are seventh on the IPL points table.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings, captain Rahane noted that he is still eager to get back to the scheme of things of the Indian team. He spoke on the importance of taking one game at a time and added that he won’t give up and try to give his best and control everything that he can.

“I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let’s see what happens in the future,” Rahane said on Star Sports Press Room.

“I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It’s always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, KKR will have to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have been an inconsistent side but with a win over Delhi Capitals in the previous match, the team is confident to fight for a top 4 spot. The batting unit has bothered the team from time to time and it is one area that the team management needs to address immediately ahead of the business end of the tournament.