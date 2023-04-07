Suyash Sharma, Narine and Chakaravarthy break 11-year-old record to create history in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suyash Sharma picked up 3 wickets on his IPL debut

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday (April 6) winning the game by 81 runs in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). On the back of Shardul Thakur's exceptional 68-run knock, KKR managed to post 204 runs on the board after being 89/5 at one stage. RCB then started well to be at 44/0 at one stage but lost all their wickets for just 79 runs. KKR spinners Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma strangled the opposition to share nine wickets for just 61 runs in 11.4 overs.

Chakaravarthy was the main start with the ball picking up 4/15 that included the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell while Narine nipped out Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed. Suyash Sharma, mystery spinner, got the best of conditions to bowl and the youngster shone bright to return with the figures of 3/30 in his four overs. This way, the three KKR spinners shared nine wickets between them to create a record of most wickets picked by spinners in a single innings in the history of IPL.

CSK owned this record previously with their spinners accounting for 8 scalps in a single innings as many as three times. The first such instance took place in 2012 in Visakhapatnam when CSK spinners strangled Delhi Capitals batters and then the four-time champions equalled their record twice in 2019 against RCB and DC respectively.

Notably, the KKR vs RCB encounter was also a record for spinners bagging most wickets in a single IPL match. Apart from KKR spinners who took 9 wickets together, RCB spinners also picked up three wickets to take the tally to 12 which is the most in an IPL game. The earlier record in this aspect was 11 wickets and it had happened thrice with KKR involved in two such instances.

