KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct during SRH tie

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. The IPL did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

KKR won the match via Super Over after the scores were tied at the end of the regulation 20 overs.

Talking about the match, a fast and furious Lockie Ferguson produced one of the most incredible bowling performances of this IPL edition to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling Super Over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ferguson proved to be the "Knight in Shining Armour" with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase.

Ferguson was magnificent during the regulation 20 overs also as his 3/15 in 4 overs had SRH in all sorts of trouble.

His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

