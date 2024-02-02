Blackcaps, South Africa to play for Tangiwai Shield to commemorate worst rail disaster in New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : NEW ZEALAND CRICKET Tangiwai Shield.

New Zealand and South Africa are set to play for the Tangiwai Shield - a trophy that commemorates 70 years of the Tangiwai train disaster of 1953 that claimed the lives of 151 people.

The disaster is considered the worst in the history of New Zealand and former Kiwi pacer Bob Blair's wife was one of the 151 victims of the tragedy.

The accident occurred on December 24 and coincided with the second Test of the five-match series between South Africa and New Zealand in the Rainbow Nation.

Despite the magnitude of the loss, Blair put it behind himself and claimed figures of 2/50 in South Africa's first innings.

The game went in favour of the hosts after the tourists got bundled out for 100 in pursuit of 233.

"The background to this Test match is one of the most sad and moving and heart-breaking stories imaginable. It's also an uplifting story of incredible courage and resilience and in terms of the South African team and public, great compassion and empathy. I'm delighted to see this very important part of cricket history properly recognised and acknowledged," said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of Cricket South Africa, has lauded the initiative and feels that it will serve as an important reminder for "the teams of today and tomorrow to know where they came from".

"On behalf of CSA, I send my best wishes to everyone who was touched by this tragedy, and to both teams contesting the inaugural trophy.

It‘s important that the teams of today and tomorrow know where they came from, and I’m sure the Tangiwai Shield will do much to assist with that," Moseki was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket.

New Zealand vs South Africa Test series schedule:

Date Match Venue February 4-8, 2024 1st Test Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui February 13-17, 2024 2nd Test Seddon Park in Hamilton

New Zealand's squad:

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke (second test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

South Africa's squad:

Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo, Edward Moore

New Zealand vs South Africa Test series Live Streaming details:

The series will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in India.