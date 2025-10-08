Kiwi legend Ross Taylor fails to score big on international cricket return for Samoa Former New Zealand star Ross Taylor returned to international cricket on Wednesday, October 8, playing for Samoa, for which he qualified to play from his mother's heritage after a three-year gap in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, however, the 41-year-old didn't have the greatest of outings.

Muscat:

Veteran New Zealand-Samoan cricketer Ross Taylor resumed his international career after a three-year gap for the country of his heritage, Samoa, after being a Kiwi cricketer for 16 years. Taylor, who last played for New Zealand in April 2022, spent three years on the sidelines, before being qualified to represent Samoa, where he qualified to play from his mother's side, but his return to the highest level wasn't the greatest as he failed to score big in his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier opener against Oman in Al Amerat in Muscat on Wednesday, October 8.

Taylor came in to bat at No 5 for Samoa after the Men in Blue found themselves in early trouble at 20/3, right after the powerplay. Having gotten no momentum in the first six overs, Samoan batters were always playing the catchup. Taylor, using all his experience, tried to stay in the middle for as long as possible, but the continued fall of wickets at the other end, didn't help at all to the momentum of the innings.

Taylor hit just one boundary during his 28-ball knock, scoring just 22 runs on his Samoa debut, even though he did get some support from Saumani Tiai, who hit a couple of fours and a six to get his side to a respectable score. However, both Taylor and Tiai fell in quick succession and Samoa eventually were restricted to just 92 and defending it was going to be an arduous task.

Oman kick off the Qualifiers on a winning note

Samoa too began with an early wicket like Oman, however, since the target was below hundred, even the contributions of 15 or 20 were helping the Asian side get closer to the target. Samoa did have an opening in the middle when Oman Aryan Bisht and Hammad Mirza in quick succession but Mohammad Nadeem with an unbeaten knock of run-a-ball 21 took his side over the line.

Samoa are placed in Group 3 alongside Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round and will now take on the latter in a must-win encounter on Thursday.