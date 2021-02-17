Kings XI Punjab renamed as 'Punjab Kings' ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The IPL franchise from Punjab is now called 'Punjab Kings'.

Kings XI Punjab have been renamed as 'Punjab Kings' as a part of the franchise's rebranding strategy ahead of the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday in Chennai.

"Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself," CEO Satish Menon told news agency PTI while speaking about the new brand identity.

"The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."

The Punjab side has been a part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural season in 2008, and is co-owned by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, along with businessman Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karn Paul.

"The idea behind the new name is to add a fresh look and a fresh feel to the franchise," Burman told ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

"As with any product/service, everything has its own life cycle and we believe given the changing ethos and the audience taste we thought it was apt for the brand to go through a complete new refresh."

The Punjab franchise has the strongest purse ahead of the upcoming IPL mini-auction, which takes place on February 18 in Chennai. The Punjab Kings, at a balance of INR 53.9 crore, released a host of overseas players like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and James Neesham, among others.

The side is currently led by batsman KL Rahul, with former Indian captain Anil Kumble as its head coach.