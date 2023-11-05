King equals God! Virat Kohli smashes record-matching 49th ODI century as India pile on huge score against SA

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century as he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record

Birthday boy, the Indian cricketing royalty and one of the superstars of the game, Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. It was long awaited but it seems, it was written in the stars to come on his 35th birthday as King equalled God Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli's knock contained 10 boundaries as India were on course of a 320-plus score against the Proteas in their 8th match of the World Cup.

More to follow...

