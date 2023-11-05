Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. King equals God! Virat Kohli smashes record-matching 49th ODI century as India pile on huge score against SA

King equals God! Virat Kohli smashes record-matching 49th ODI century as India pile on huge score against SA

Birthday boy Virat Kohli smashed the record-equalling and long-awaited 49th ODI century as he equalled the Master Blaster against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2023 17:49 IST
Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century as he equalled
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century as he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record

Birthday boy, the Indian cricketing royalty and one of the superstars of the game, Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. It was long awaited but it seems, it was written in the stars to come on his 35th birthday as King equalled God Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli's knock contained 10 boundaries as India were on course of a 320-plus score against the Proteas in their 8th match of the World Cup.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News