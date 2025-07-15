King Charles III reacts to Mohammed Siraj's dismissal on Day 5 of Lord's Test King Charles III met the Indian men's and women's teams at the gardens of Clarence House on Tuesday, July 15. During an interaction with the players, he spoke about Mohammed Siraj's unfortunate dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord's Test as India lost by 22 runs.

London:

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to England in the third Test at Lord’s. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played an excellent knock, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj aced the role of a supporting cast on the other end. Nevertheless, in the 75th over of the innings, after Siraj defended Shoaib Bashir’s delivery, but unfortunately for him, the ball rolled down to the stumps and dislodged a bail. With that, India suffered a 22-run defeat to trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

Regardless of the defeat, the likes of Jadeja, Bumrah and Siraj were welcomed with massive praises for their valiant effort in the middle. However, the players looked dejected in the middle as the England players later congratulated them for a tough fight and also consoled them for being on the other side of the result.

Meanwhile, a day after the Lord’s Test, the Indian team was invited by King Charles III to the gardens of Clarence House. The women’s team, who are also on tour in England, were present as well. During an interaction, as captain Shubman Gill recalled, the King called Siraj’s dismissal ‘quite unfortunate’ before Gill prayed for better luck in the fourth Test in Manchester.

“He (The King) did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate, the ball rolling on to the stumps. And he was just asking us, ‘how did you feel after that?’ And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us… but hopefully, we’ll have better luck in both the next games,” said Gill as quoted by PTI.

India can make changes to playing XI

As India are trailing 2-1 in the series, the team is very likely to make changes to their squad for the fourth Test. Out-of-form Karun Nair may sit out for Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel. On the other hand, since there’s a break ahead of the fourth Test, Bumrah can get some well-deserved rest before playing at Old Trafford, as the team won’t able to able to afford his absence.