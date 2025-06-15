Kieron Pollard surpasses Virat Kohli on runs leaderboard after T20 return in MLC for MI New York Playing his first game in almost five months, Kieron Pollard scored a rapid 32 off just 16 balls for the MI New York against the Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket before getting run out. MINY lost the clash by three runs; however, Pollard's knock helped him rise up on the T20 charts.

Kieron Pollard surpassed Virat Kohli on the T20 runs leaderboard after his 32-run knock for the MI New York against the Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC). Pollard wouldn't want to watch the replay of his run out as he took Daryl Mitchell and his fielding capability for granted and was lazing around to the return crease and was caught short but his 16-ball 32 did help MINY stay in the run-chase against the Super Kings, before eventually falling short by three runs.

Kohli, who surpassed Pollard last week in the IPL final, has 13,543 runs to his name in T20 cricket and the former West Indies captain is now 26 ahead of him. Pollard can further rise up to No 3 spot on the list as he is just three runs away from leapfrogging Shoaib Malik, who has 13,571 runs to his name in the format. With Kohli unlikely to play T20 cricket for the rest of the year before the next season of the IPL, Pollard has a huge opportunity to build a huge lead ahead of him and Malik.

Most runs in T20 cricket

14,562 - Chris Gayle (455 innings)

13,704 - Alex Hales (493 innings)

13,571 - Shoaib Malik (515 innings)

13,569 - Kieron Pollard (618 innings)

13,543 - Virat Kohli (397 innings)

Pollard will be in action again on Sunday evening in California as MINY take on the table-toppers San Francisco Unicorns in their second MLC clash. Pollard, who led MINY to the MLC title in the inaugural edition, was replaced as the captain of the franchise by Nicholas Pooran, who has given up on international cricket at just 29.

With Pollard, who has been Mumbai Indians' batting coach for three seasons, nearing the end of his career, the big-hitter will be keen to get his hands on one more title before calling it a day.