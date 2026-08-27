Kieron Pollard smashed T20 world record with stunning show for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL

New Delhi:

Kieron Pollard has surpassed England international Jos Buttler to become the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket history. He achieved the feat while representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League 2026. The legendary all-rounder reached the milestone against Saint Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, when he produced a rapid 65 off 26 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 250 while chasing 212.

Notably, Pollard needed 35 runs at the start of the match to move beyond Buttler’s tally of 14,890 T20 runs. After his blistering knock, he is currently 31 runs ahead, amassing 14291 runs in 666 innings across 749 matches.

Meanwhile, the record has gone back-and-forth in recent times. First, Pollard had moved ahead of Chris Gayle earlier in 2026, only for Buttler to overtake him in August while representing Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred. It took Pollard only a month to regain the historic feat.

Most runs in T20 cricket history:

Player Runs Nation Kieron Pollard 14921 West Indies Jos Buttler 14890 England Chris Gayle 14562 West Indies Alex Hales 14489 England David Warner 14284 Australia

Six-hitting record for Pollard

Pollard’s CPL knock also added another landmark to his career six-hitting numbers. The veteran struck five sixes against Saint Lucia, taking his overall tally to 1,010 in T20 cricket. Now, only two players have crossed the 1,000-six mark in the format. Chris Gayle holds the record, while Pollard is now just 47 sixes behind his former West Indies teammate. Andre Russell occupies third place with 808 sixes.

Interestingly, Pollard could reach another major milestone in his next appearance. He needs only 79 runs to become the first player to score 15,000 T20 runs. The cricketer can achieve the feat in Trinbago’s upcoming CPL clash against Barbados Tridents.

TKR lose despite Pollard’s show

Pollard couldn’t help his team cross the line against Roston Chase’s Saint Lucia. Courtesy of Tim Seifert’s unbeaten century, the visitors posted 211 runs on the board. While chasing, Trinbago lost four wickets from 70 to 76 and that cost them the team. Pollard tried to bail the team out of trouble, but he failed to.

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