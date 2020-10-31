IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma is getting better and will be back soon, says MI stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after team's win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians might be without their skipper and star batsman Rohit Sharma, who has been out with an injury. However that hasn’t bothered the four-time champions, who have now won their last two games to consolidate their position at the points table while qualifying for play-offs with stand-in captain Kieron Pollard.

However, fans do want to see Rohit back in action soon with the glimmer of a hope that BCCI includes him for the India-Australia tour.

At the post-match presentation ceremony after their big win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Dubai, Pollard revealed that Rohit is on his way to recovery and will be back in action soon.

In Rohit’s absence, his position has been filled up by Ishan Kishan perfectly as he shot his third fifty of IPL 2020 to power MI to a nine-wicket win after Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc on DC batsmen.

“Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he's hard to get rid of. He didn't even start, Ishan, in the playing XI, came to No. 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away,” Pollard said.

"Bumrah, I kept delaying him, and in this kind of track it was more useful to bowl him in the middle. He kept looking at me and wanted to bowl in the powerplay. We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer," he said.

Pollard warned they can't take their foot off the paddle and need to play two more good games before playing the marquee game.

