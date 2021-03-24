Kieron Pollard's father passes away; Sachin Tendulkar mourns the loss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIERON POLLARD File photo of Kieron Pollard (right) with his father.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn his father death, saying the "tall boy" will continue to make him proud and hopes that he is in a better place.

Pollard wrote,” Rest easy, peacefully and gracefully #loveyoualways❤. Touched many hearts and souls . Will continue to make you proud . No more “tall boy” . I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful."

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also got to know about Pollard's loss and posted a heartfelt message on Twitter to the Mumbai Indians all-rounder.

Tendulkar tweeted: "Just got to know about the demise of your father @KieronPollard55. My deepest condolences to you & all your family members in this hour of grief. May God give you the strength to overcome this loss."

More to follow...