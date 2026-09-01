Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine honoured with renamed stand at Queen's Park Oval

New Delhi:

Queen’s Park Cricket Club has renamed a stand at the Queen’s Park Oval after Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Sunil Narine. The ceremony took place on August 31 as Trinidad and Tobago marked its 64th Independence Day. The stand was previously known as the Trini Posse Stand. It will now carry the names of three Trinidad and Tobago cricketers who have become major figures in international and franchise T20 cricket.

The decision permanently associates Bravo, Pollard and Narine with one of the country’s most historic cricket venues. Queen’s Park Oval already features facilities named after several Trinidad and Tobago legends. They include Brian Lara, Deryck Murray, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, Learie Constantine, Gerry Gomez and Cyril L Duprey.

Pollard, Bravo and Narine’s impact

The former West Indies captain, Pollard, has played more than 700 matches in the shortest format of the game. He has scored more than 14,000 runs and taken over 330 wickets. He has won several championships across the globe and is currently the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket history. He surpassed England cricketer Jos Buttler for the feat.

Bravo finished his playing career with 631 T20 wickets, the most by any cricketer in the shortest format. Like Pollard, he has won trophies everywhere in the world and has also scored almost 7000 runs in T20s. He, along with Pollard, ranks among the most successful players in T20 cricket by championship victories.

Narine, on the other hand, recently became only the second bowler in T20 history to reach 650 wickets. He is also the leading wicket-taker in Caribbean Premier League history.

Notably, the trio are currently together in Trinidad and Tobago for the 2026 CPL season. Pollard and Narine are playing for Trinbago Knight Riders. Bravo has returned to the franchise as part of its coaching staff. The naming ceremony therefore comes while all three remain involved with the same franchise that has been closely linked to their T20 careers.

For Queen’s Park Cricket Club, the tribute recognises their achievements and their contribution to Trinidad and Tobago cricket. Their careers have taken them from the local game to major T20 competitions around the world.

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