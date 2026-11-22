Dubai:

Star all-rounder Kieron Pollard became only the second cricketer to score over 15,000 runs in T20 cricket. The MI Emirates captain reached the landmark during his side’s ILT20 2026 encounter against Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium on November 21. With that, he once again reminded everyone about his T20 prowess, despite him slowly transitioning into a coach.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old became the first non-opener to cross the 15,000-run barrier, taking his overall tally to 15,014 from 672 innings. He has maintained an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 150.84, with 71 half-centuries and two centuries to his name.

When it comes to the match, Pollard scored 15 runs from 15 deliveries. However, his team produced a convincing performance to secure a 52-run victory. After the game, the former West Indies all-rounder reflected on his longevity and the importance of passing on his experience to younger cricketers.

“It is an achievement in itself (on getting to 15,000 runs in this format). Been on the ground for so long now. I have said before, I have a God-given talent. You want to help the next generation. I am in that stage of life where you just want to enjoy and give back as much as you can. Someone helped me when I was on the way up, and I am trying to do that now,” Pollard said in the post-match presentation.

Jos Buttler ahead of him

England’s Jos Buttler remains the only other player to have reached the landmark. With 15,062 runs from 498 innings, Buttler currently holds a 48-run advantage over Pollard. His record includes 108 half-centuries and nine hundreds, while Pollard needs another 49 runs to move past him and claim the all-time T20 run-scoring record.

Pollard’s power-hitting numbers offer another measure of his impact. He has struck 1,014 sixes in T20 cricket and is approaching Chris Gayle's record of 1,056 maximums.

In the match, MI Emirates posted 174/8 in the first innings, with Kusal Perera leading the scoring with 58. Chris Jordan and Zahoor Khan then claimed four and three wickets, respectively, as Desert Vipers were dismissed for 122.

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