Khusdil Shah loses calm, dragged away by security after heated spat with fan at Bay Oval

Khusdil Shah was spotted in a heated spat with one of the fans in attendance in the third ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval. The visitors suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series and following which, the Pakistan international was seen involved in a heated argument with the fan. The argument eventually got out of hand as the security team had to separate Khusdil.

As per reports, Khusdil was unhappy with the fan abusing and hurling anti-Pakistan comments. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a statement regarding the matter, stating that the board strongly condemned the act and noted that the fan that was hurling abuses was from Afghanistan.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field,” the PCB said.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators,” the statement added.

Pakistan meanwhile suffered a 43-run defeat (DLS method) in the third ODI. Babar Azam scored a half-century while the other batters struggled to get going. With that, Pakistan now lost six ODIs against the Black Caps in 57 days.

“Disappointing series for us. (Positives) Babar was in good touch with two fifties. Naseem Shah's batting as well. In the bowling, Sufiyan Muqeem was the guy who bowled really well. I give credit to New Zealand in all departments. They've been playing well. We know that these are difficult conditions for us here but they played in Pakistan really well. They played against us in Pakistan. There are professionals in all departments. We need to improve, that's it,” captain Rizwan said after the defeat.