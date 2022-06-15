Khelo India Youth Games: CM Baghel applauds athletes from Chattisgarh as they lead the medal tally

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Khelo India Youth games

To promote the popularity of sporting events in India, home minister of the country Amit Shah unveiled the Khelo India Youth Games. The sole motive of this event is to promote local talent who can go on to achieve medals on the national and international stage. Taking everybody by surprise, Chattisgarh's athletes have stamped their authority on the sporting event.

Almost 122 players from Chattisgarh participated in the sporting event which was held in Panchkula, Haryana. These athletes participated in around 13 games. Team Chattisgarh have won 2 golds, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals taking their tally to 11. Applauding the efforts put in by the athletes of his state, chief minister Baghel said that he is extremely happy with the success and these players have made the state proud. He further added this will motivate other players to take up sports and represent their state at the national and the international level.

Keeping in mind the upcoming commonwealth games, the event had as many as 25 types of sports which were organized across 5 venues including Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Taking the level of competition further, the event also included traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana. The Indian government has been actively working towards the upliftment of the sports in India.

The games were conducted from June 4 till June 13. The ten-day event saw 8,500 players, coaches, and support staff from various corners of the country. The much-anticipated event had players competing for a total of 1,866 medals which included 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze.