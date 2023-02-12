Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
  5. Khelo India 2023: Maharashtra tops final points table; here is where your state stands

KIYG 2023: Haryana topped the list in the first edition of the event back in 2018 when it was called as Khelo India School Games. Maharashtra, however, won the next two editions.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2023 6:54 IST
Team Maharashtra with the KIYG 2023 Trophy
Image Source : PTI Team Maharashtra with the KIYG 2023 Trophy

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games concluded on February 11, and Maharashtra finished at the top of the points table, with a total of 161 medals, which includes 56 gold, 55 silver and 50 bronze medals. Haryana came in 2nd with a tally of 128 medals, while Madhya Pradesh was the far third with 96 medals against their name. 

It is worth noting that this year, the competition saw fencing and water sports being added to the 25-sport list. The event was hosted in eight different cities in New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and was spread across 11 venues. Haryana topped the list in the first edition of the event back in 2018 when it was called as Khelo India School Games. Maharashtra, however, won the next two editions.

KIYG 2023 - Final Tally

  1. Maharashtra - 56 gold, 55 silver, 50 bronze, total 161 medals
  2. Haryana - 41 gold, 32 silver, 55 bronze, total 128 medals
  3. Madhya Pradesh - 39 gold, 30 silver, 27 bronze, total 96 medals
  4. Rajasthan - 19 gold, 10 silver, 19 bronze, total 48 medals
  5. Delhi - 16 gold, 22 silver, 26 bronze, total 64 medals
  6. Kerala - 15 gold, 12 silver, 19 bronze, total 46 medals
  7. Manipur - 13 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze, total 34 medals
  8. Tamil Nadu - 12 gold, 19 silver, 21 bronze, total 52 medals
  9. Odisha - 11 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 30 medals
  10. Punjab - 11 gold, 7 silver, 15 bronze, total 33 medals
  11. West Bengal - 10 gold, 13 silver, 14 bronze, total 37 medals
  12. Karnataka - 9 gold, 24 silver, 21 bronze, total 54 medals
  13. Telangana - 7 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze, total 25 medals
  14. Uttar Pradesh - 6 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze, total 36 medals
  15. Gujarat - 5 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals
  16. Chandigarh - 5 gold, 1 silver, 11 bronze, total 17 medals
  17. Andhra Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals
  18. Arunachal Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals
  19. Jharkhand - 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
  20. Jammu and Kashmir - 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals
  21. Assam - 2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 7 medals
  22. Chhattisgarh - 2 gold, 2 silver, 8 bronze, total 12 medals
  23. Uttarakhand - 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
  24. Bihar - 1 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze, total 7 medals
  25. Puducherry - 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 2 medals
  26. Sikkim - 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
  27. Himachal Pradesh - 0 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
  28. Meghalaya - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
  29. Mizoram - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
  30. Lakshadweep - 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 1 medal
  31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
  32. Goa - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
  33. Nagaland - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
  34. Tripura - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
  35. Ladakh - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals
  36. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals

