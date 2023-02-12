Khelo India 2023: Maharashtra tops final points table; here is where your state stands

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games concluded on February 11, and Maharashtra finished at the top of the points table, with a total of 161 medals, which includes 56 gold, 55 silver and 50 bronze medals. Haryana came in 2nd with a tally of 128 medals, while Madhya Pradesh was the far third with 96 medals against their name.
It is worth noting that this year, the competition saw fencing and water sports being added to the 25-sport list. The event was hosted in eight different cities in New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and was spread across 11 venues. Haryana topped the list in the first edition of the event back in 2018 when it was called as Khelo India School Games. Maharashtra, however, won the next two editions.
KIYG 2023 - Final Tally
- Maharashtra - 56 gold, 55 silver, 50 bronze, total 161 medals
- Haryana - 41 gold, 32 silver, 55 bronze, total 128 medals
- Madhya Pradesh - 39 gold, 30 silver, 27 bronze, total 96 medals
- Rajasthan - 19 gold, 10 silver, 19 bronze, total 48 medals
- Delhi - 16 gold, 22 silver, 26 bronze, total 64 medals
- Kerala - 15 gold, 12 silver, 19 bronze, total 46 medals
- Manipur - 13 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze, total 34 medals
- Tamil Nadu - 12 gold, 19 silver, 21 bronze, total 52 medals
- Odisha - 11 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 30 medals
- Punjab - 11 gold, 7 silver, 15 bronze, total 33 medals
- West Bengal - 10 gold, 13 silver, 14 bronze, total 37 medals
- Karnataka - 9 gold, 24 silver, 21 bronze, total 54 medals
- Telangana - 7 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze, total 25 medals
- Uttar Pradesh - 6 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze, total 36 medals
- Gujarat - 5 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals
- Chandigarh - 5 gold, 1 silver, 11 bronze, total 17 medals
- Andhra Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals
- Arunachal Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals
- Jharkhand - 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
- Jammu and Kashmir - 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals
- Assam - 2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 7 medals
- Chhattisgarh - 2 gold, 2 silver, 8 bronze, total 12 medals
- Uttarakhand - 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
- Bihar - 1 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze, total 7 medals
- Puducherry - 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 2 medals
- Sikkim - 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
- Himachal Pradesh - 0 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
- Meghalaya - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
- Mizoram - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
- Lakshadweep - 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 1 medal
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
- Goa - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
- Nagaland - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
- Tripura - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
- Ladakh - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals
