Khelo India 2023: Maharashtra tops final points table; here is where your state stands

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games concluded on February 11, and Maharashtra finished at the top of the points table, with a total of 161 medals, which includes 56 gold, 55 silver and 50 bronze medals. Haryana came in 2nd with a tally of 128 medals, while Madhya Pradesh was the far third with 96 medals against their name.

It is worth noting that this year, the competition saw fencing and water sports being added to the 25-sport list. The event was hosted in eight different cities in New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and was spread across 11 venues. Haryana topped the list in the first edition of the event back in 2018 when it was called as Khelo India School Games. Maharashtra, however, won the next two editions.

KIYG 2023 - Final Tally

Maharashtra - 56 gold, 55 silver, 50 bronze, total 161 medals Haryana - 41 gold, 32 silver, 55 bronze, total 128 medals Madhya Pradesh - 39 gold, 30 silver, 27 bronze, total 96 medals Rajasthan - 19 gold, 10 silver, 19 bronze, total 48 medals Delhi - 16 gold, 22 silver, 26 bronze, total 64 medals Kerala - 15 gold, 12 silver, 19 bronze, total 46 medals Manipur - 13 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze, total 34 medals Tamil Nadu - 12 gold, 19 silver, 21 bronze, total 52 medals Odisha - 11 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 30 medals Punjab - 11 gold, 7 silver, 15 bronze, total 33 medals West Bengal - 10 gold, 13 silver, 14 bronze, total 37 medals Karnataka - 9 gold, 24 silver, 21 bronze, total 54 medals Telangana - 7 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze, total 25 medals Uttar Pradesh - 6 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze, total 36 medals Gujarat - 5 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals Chandigarh - 5 gold, 1 silver, 11 bronze, total 17 medals Andhra Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals Arunachal Pradesh - 3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, total 10 medals Jharkhand - 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals Jammu and Kashmir - 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals Assam - 2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 7 medals Chhattisgarh - 2 gold, 2 silver, 8 bronze, total 12 medals Uttarakhand - 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals Bihar - 1 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze, total 7 medals Puducherry - 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 2 medals Sikkim - 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals Himachal Pradesh - 0 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals Meghalaya - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals Mizoram - 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals Lakshadweep - 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, total 1 medal Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal Goa - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal Nagaland - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal Tripura - 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal Ladakh - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 0 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze, total 0 medals

