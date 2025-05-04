CSK's Khaleel Ahmed registers unwanted T20 record after being on receiving end of Romario Shepherd onslaught Khaleel Ahmed was taken apart by the big hitter Romario Shepherd in the 19th over of RCB's innings, smashing 33 runs as the hosts accumulated 54 runs off the last two overs. RCB won the thriller by a couple of runs as CSK couldn't close out a huge run-chase after cruising for the longest time.

New Delhi:

One of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) very few bright stars in the ongoing IPL season, Khaleel Ahmed, registered the most expensive spell of his IPL career after being dismantled in his final over by Romario Shepherd in a thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Khaleel, who has bowled the most dot balls in the season so far, ended up conceding 65 runs off his three overs, the most by any bowler in T20 cricket in a three-over spell after Shepherd plundered 33 off his final over.

The left-arm pacer surpassed Tom Curran's 63-run spell in three overs during T20 Blast while playing for Surrey in 2019. In the IPL, the previous most expensive three-over spell was by Mitchell Marsh in 2013 when he gave away 1/56 against RCB, while playing for the Pune Warriors India.

Most expensive three-over spell in T20 cricket

0/65 - Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) vs RCB - Bengaluru, 2025

0/63 - Tom Curran (Surrey) vs Essex - Chelmsford, 2019

0/63 - Alexander Dizija (Serbia) vs Bulgaria - Sofia, 2022

0/62 - Bredell Wessels (Namibia) vs North West - Potchefstroom, 2014

1/62 - Ben Harmison (Kent) vs Essex - Colchester, 2014

Khaleel had a poor day at the office as Virat Kohli was severe on him in the powerplay and he had to bowl one at the death after skipper MS Dhoni went with him over Anshul Kamboj or Ravindra Jadeja since the left-arm pacer has been a dependable option with the ball for the Men in Yellow. In the 19th over, all hell broke loose as Shepherd went after pretty much everything and whether it was a length delivery, full or short, Khaleel was on the receiving end as RCB accumulated 54 runs off the last two overs.

213 was always going to be a tough chase but CSK made a tough fight, even dominating it most of the time, led by 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre's quickfire 94 and Ravindra Jadeja playing a handy unbeaten 77. However, Lungi Ngidi's crucial strikes, Suyash Sharma's six-run 18th over when CSK needed 35 runs to win off the last 18 balls and Yash Dayal keeping his calm to defend 17 off the last over, despite bowling a no-ball and being hit for a six, helped RCB cross the line and put one foot in the door for the playoffs.