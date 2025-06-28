Khaleel Ahmed joins Essex for remainder County season, One-Day Cup India pacer Khaleel Ahmed has joined Essex for the remainder of the County season and the One-Day Cup. The 27-year-old will be available for six first-class matches along with eight List A games, which can stretch to 10 if Essex qualifies for the One-Day Cup final.

Chelmsford:

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed has penned a deal with Essex for the remainder of the County Championship season and the One-Day Cup. This will be Khaleel’s first experience in the County, and the two-month stint will continue till September. During this time, the 27-year-old will be available for six first-class matches along with eight List A games, which can stretch to 10 if Essex qualifies for the One-Day Cup final.

The India international has already joined Essex and will be available for the match against Yorkshire, starting Sunday, June 29. Ahead of that, Khaleel spoke on joining the team, highlighting Essex’s strong and rich history. He aims to make an immediate impact and meet the fans at Chelmsford.

“I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I'm excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact. I'm looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of,” Khaleel said.

Essex’s director of cricket, Chris Silverwood, highlighted Khaleel’s recent performance for India A against England Lions. He mentioned that the left-arm seamer will have something different to offer and will add a new dynamic that will help the team.

“We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack. As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship,” Silverwood said.

Khaleel becomes 5th Indian to feature in County this season

Apart from Khaleel, four other Indian cricketers are also playing in the County this season. Ishan Kishan joined Nottinghamshire, where he impressed on his debut, while Khaleel’s IPL captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, signed for Yorkshire. Tilak Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal play for Hampshire and Northamptonshire, respectively.