BCCI announces squads for upcoming series against New Zealand, Australia | Key takeaways

BCCI on Friday announced squads for India's upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia. While India is set to play a three-match ODI series followed by the same number of T20Is against New Zealand, the men in blue will also lock horns in the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia in February.

Here are major takeaways from the announcement -

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make a cut in the T20I squad against New Zealand:

After not being a part of the T20I squad against Sri Lanka, Rohit and Virat are not included in the Indian team for the shortest format against the BlackCaps. Hardik Pandya will lead the men in blue in the series. The decision has raised questions about senior players' future in the T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's inclusion for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Suryakumar Yadav has been added to India's Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan getting his maiden call-up in the longer version.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel's exclusion in squads against New Zealand:

"KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments," BCCI stated. However, both Rahul and Axar are a part of the Test squad.

Prithvi Shaw's and KS Bharat's inclusion:

Prithvi Shaw, who struck a career-best 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, has been rewarded with a call-up for the T20 International series against New Zealand while KS Bharath replaced KL Rahul in the ODI set-up for the New Zealand tour.

Injury concerns:

Ravindra Jadeja, who is recuperating from knee surgery, has been included in the Test squad subject to fitness. Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been selected on the expected lines as he is far from being match-fit, which is required to play five-day cricket.

Tough luck for Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan:

Fans were left disheartened by the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan from all the squads.

Full Squads:

Squad for the first two Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R.Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

ODI squad vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad vs New Zealand:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

