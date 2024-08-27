Key Indian player ruled out of Duleep Trophy, BCCI announces major changes to squads

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India players

The upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy will be a starry affair with India's Test players featuring in the tournament. However, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Umran Malik will miss the competition for different reasons and the selection committee has made adjustments to different squads accordingly.

Siraj and Umran have been ruled out due to illness (not specifically mentioned in the BCCI press release) and are not expected to regain their fitness in time. This is also a blow for team India with Siraj being one of the key members of the bowling attack. India is scheduled to resume international cricket from September 19 in a Test series against Bangladesh and Siraj will be running against time to be available for the contest.

Navdeep Saini has been named Siraj's replacement in the Team B squad for the Duleep Trophy while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran in the Team C squad. Meanwhile, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad but the selectors have opted to not name any replacement for him.

"Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad," the statement from the BCCI read. For the unversed, the Duleep Trophy is set to commence on September 5 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Revised squads of the four teams for the first round of the tournament are as below: -

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Note: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.