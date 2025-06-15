Kevin Pietersen heaps massive praise on Aiden Markram after match winning knock against Australia in WTC final Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took centre stage and lauded South Africa's star opener Aiden Markram for his exceptional knock against Australia in the World Test Championship final, where the Proteas won their first ICC title since 1998.

New Delhi:

South Africa scripted history and clinched their very first ICC title since 1998. The side defeated Australia in the summit clash of the World Test Championship. Both sides locked horns at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, and it was the performance of Proteas opener Aiden Markram that stood out for the side.

After getting out for a duck in the first innings, Markram stood up to the task in the second innings. Aiming to chase down a target of 282 runs, Markram amassed 136 runs in 207 deliveries, helping South Africa chase down the target and win the game.

After Markram’s match-winning performance, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took centre stage and lauded the star batter for his brilliant showing against Australia.

"Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa's Test history -- but when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary,” Pietersen said on JioHotstar.

"Whether you are a batter or a bowler, when your country is counting on you and you have to deliver -- that pressure is immense. He lost Rickelton early, yet still went on to produce something truly magnificent. It's hard to even describe the kind of pressure he was under," he added.

Sanjay Bangar could not help but praise Markram as well

Furthermore, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar also heaped massive praise onto Markram for his excellent knock in the WTC final. Bangar branded the star opener as the face of hope for the Proteas.

"Markram was the face of that belief. But what drives such performances is the camaraderie in the dressing room. When Markram asked Bavuma to stay with him at the crease no matter what, and Bavuma did just that -- it shows the strength of their bond. In the end, these moments bring out a superhero -- and today, that superhero was Markram, and deservedly so,” Bangar said.