Kevin Pietersen 'excited' for IPL 2020, hopes Delhi Capitals win title

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen admitted that he is "excited" for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League while also revealing the franchise he is backing to win the elusive trophy.

Posting a photo of himself on Instagram, Pietersen revealed that he is heading to Dubai from Southampton where he was present for commentating duties for the recently-concluded T20I series between England and Australia. And in the caption of the photo, he mentioned that he is hoping that Delhi Capitals emerge as champions in IPL 2020.

The former England skipper posted a photo of himself on Instagram captioning it: "From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai...! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the @iplt20. Who's winning? I hope Delhi."

Pietersen did play for the Delhi-based franchise during his IPL days along with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer, had reached the playoffs last season. The side also saw the arrival of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab, with the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, and Harshal Patel released by the franchise.

Delhi Capitals spent INR 18.85 Crore, bringing in two batsmen in Roy and Shimron Hetmyer, three all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis (INR 4.8 Crore), Chris Woakes and Lalit Yadav, two bowlers in Mohit Sharma and Tarun Deshpande, and a wicketkeeper in Alex Carey. However, Chris Woakes opted out of the tournament and Daniel Sams was included as his replacement.

