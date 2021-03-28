Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
Kevin Pietersen faces criticism for COVID-related tweet hours after Tendulkar announced positive test

Kevin Pietersen is under fire for a COVID-related tweet, posted hours after Sachin Tendulkar confirmed a positive test on the same platform.

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2021 10:20 IST
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has come under fire for a tweet related to COVID-19, which came hours after India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus.

Tendulkar has announced on his official social media profile that he was infected with the coronavirus.

Merely hours later, Pietersen wrote, "Can someone please tell me, why you need to announce it to the world, that you have Covid?!"

Reacting to the tweet, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh questioned, "And how come you thought of this today and not before?"

Pietersen later clarified that he had not known that Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19. "Just seen Sachin has it! Oops! Sorry @sachin_rt, get better soon buddy!"

Incidentally, all the three -- Tendulkar, Pietersen and Yuvraj were seen in action earlier this year during the Road Safety World Series, which took place in Raipur. 

Later on Saturday, another former Indian player Yusuf Pathan -- who also represented the India Legends in the same tournament -- confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

