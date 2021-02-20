IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen compares new Motera Stadium to iconic Old Trafford

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of new Motera Stadium.

The former England batsman praised the new Motera Stadium, which will host the Day/Night Test from February 24, for its huge seating capacity while calling it a Theatre of Dreams.

The upcoming India vs England third Test match in Ahmedabad will be the beginning of a new history in Indian cricket as it will see the rise of the new Sardar Patel Stadium — aka Motera — that has attracted attention for its modern-day architectural brilliance and vast seating capacity of 1.10 lakh crowd.

While the match is already in the spotlight as it will be the first Test match between the two nations played under the floodlights, fans are eager to see who gets the better off the brand new turf while facing the challenges of the pink ball.

The venue has already found a new fan in former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who compared the stadium with the iconic Manchester United's football stadium Old Trafford, which is popularly known among its fans as the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

"How’s this stadium for the next Test in India? 110K seating capacity. A Theatre Of Dreams!" KP wrote on Instagram.

The 40-year-old retired cricketer also suggested his English line-up for the match; including Jonny Bairstow as the wicket-keeper for the match as the burly Englishman came to India after a break.

"This is what the team SHOULD look like! (Joe) Burns, (Dom) Sibley (Jonny) Bairstow, (Joe) Root, (Ollie) Pope, (Ben) Stokes, (Jos) Butler, Moeen (Ali), (Mark) Wood, (James) Anderson, (Jack) Leach.