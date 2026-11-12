Kevin Malloy named the new chair of NZC following Diana Puketapu-Lyndon's departure

In a major development, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) came forward and named Kevin Malloy as their new chair after the stepping down of Diana Puketapu-Lyndon from the role. It is worth noting that the decision was made at the 132nd Annual General Meeting of NZC.

It is interesting to note that Diana Lyndon joined the board back in 2017 and became the first woman and the first person of Māori descent to chair NZC in 2023. Malloy, who takes the helm from Lyndon, has been a director since 2019 and served as deputy chair.

He was elected as the new chair of the NZC at a meeting that was held after the AGM. Notably, Malloy is set to conclude a three-year term as Chair of Super Rugby Pacific and will look to take New Zealand Cricket forward as their new chair.

The NZC came forward with a statement after Malloy’s appointment

Shortly after Malloy was officially named as the new chair of NZC, the board took centre stage and released a statement where they talked about how they believe that Malloy is the right man to take NZC forward, considering the amount of experience he has in leadership roles.

“He brings to the role a strong background in sport governance, alongside three decades of international commercial leadership,” the NZC stated.

Furthermore, Raewyn Lovett ONZM and Jono Brent were also elected to the board on the recommendation of the Board Appointments Panel, with Anna Campbell and Ali Shanks being re-elected as well.

“Lovett brings more than two decades of governance experience in New Zealand and international sport, having chaired Sport New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand and Netball New Zealand, as well as co-chairing the International Working Group on Women and Sport. Brent, a Chartered Accountant and former chief executive in the infrastructure sector, chaired Canterbury Cricket for three years and has spent the past 12 months leading the development of the Community Cricket New Zealand strategy,” the statement added.

As for New Zealand, the men’s team is currently in the middle of a multi-format series against team India. The side is slated to take on the Indian team in the fourth ODI of the series on November 13 next.

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