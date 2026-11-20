New Delhi:

South Africa have handed Keshav Maharaj the ODI captaincy for their upcoming series against Bangladesh. Regular skipperin the first Test and his currently unavailable. The selectors have also made several changes across the red-ball and white-ball squads, providing opportunities to returning players and members of the wider setup.

Meanwhile, Maharaj will not feature in the second Test match as he has already been released from the squad. Simon Harmer retains his place as the specialist spinner, while Senuran Muthusamy has been added to the Test group. Aiden Markram will captain the side in the second Test in Centurion in Bavuma’s absence.

The ODI squad includes Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi, none of whom have featured in the ongoing Test series. Nortje, who last played an ODI before the 2023 World Cup, is also in contention for the Centurion Test.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad indicated that Nortje's workload would be managed across the upcoming fixtures.

“Anrich is firmly in the running for Monday. We've prepped him specifically for this Centurion Test match. With the ODIs, he’ll play one of them. I can’t see him playing all three of it, especially if he were to play the next Test match. Maybe one, possibly two of the ODIs,” Shukri Conrad, South Africa's head coach, said.

Lungi Ngidi returns

Lungi Ngidi's return provides another boost to the bowling department after his recovery from a hamstring injury. He joins Nortje, Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena. Quinton de Kock, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tristan Stubbs will anchor the batting lineup. Sinethemba Qeshile has also earned selection following an impressive domestic T20 campaign.

South Africa have separately named an experimental T20I squad, with Bjorn Fortuin taking charge in Markram's absence. Kwena Maphaka returns after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Ottneil Baartman remains unavailable following another injury setback.

South Africa squads for Bangladesh series

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

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