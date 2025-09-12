Keshav Maharaj ruled out of T20I series vs England, South Africa announce replacement Keshav Maharaj is ruled out of South Africa’s T20I series vs England due to a groin injury. Bjorn Fortuin replaced him. Despite injuries to Maharaj and Ngidi, South Africa won the rain-shortened first T20I by 14 runs (DLS method).

MANCHESTER:

South Africa have been dealt a setback ahead of the second T20I against England. Senior spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the series due to a groin injury, as Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday, September 12. The 35-year-old will miss the final two matches of the three-game series, with left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin named as his replacement. The 30-year-old returned to the squad after last featuring in a T20I in September 2024.

Notably, Maharaj missed the first T20I of the series as well. Lungi Ngidi, who is an integral part of the squad, is also ruled out of the series, owing to an injury. Despite so, the Proteas had no trouble in picking up a comfortable 14-run win (DLS method) in a rain-affected first T20I of the series in Manchester.

Batting first, South Africa could bat only 7.5 overs before the rain interrupted. During this time, the Aiden Markram-led side made 97/5. After the rain break, England were asked to chase 69 runs in five overs, but the Three Lions could score only 54. Barring Jos Buttler, none of the batters could manage to get going as Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch had a sensational outing, picking up two wickets each. Ace pacer Kagiso Rabada clinched one. With that, they registered a comfortable win and took a lead in the series.

Bjon Fortuin and his T20I numbers

Fortuin has played 25 T20Is for South Africa, picking up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.91. He last played for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast before playing just one match for Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket. After that, he once again joined Hampshire for a first-class match against Sussex.

South Africa’s updated squad for T20I series against England:

Aiden Markram (C), Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka