Keshav Maharaj recalled, Jansen, Williams return as South Africa announce white-ball squads for England tour Keshav Maharaj has been recalled to the T20I team after missing the last two series as South Africa experimented with their spinners during the tri-series in Zimbabwe and the Australia series. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen and Lizaad Williams are also back from their injuries.

New Delhi:

South Africa on Saturday announced their squads for their white-ball tour to England with some notable inclusions in the T20I side. Star spinner Keshav Maharaj has been recalled into the T20I team, with Marco Jansen and Lizaad Williams also returning from their injuries.

South Africa will be touring England for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series, starting from September 2 in Leeds. This will be South Africa's first tour to England since their 2022 trip, when they played the two formats, winning the T20Is 2-1 and drawing the ODIs 1-1.

Meanwhile, Maharaj has been recalled to the T20I team after missing the last two series in the format. He was dropped from the team as the Proteas looked at other options to build their spin attack; however, Maharaj has now been recalled after missing the tri-series in Zimbabwe and the T20I series in Australia.

Fast bowler Williams is back in the team after an extended absence due to his knee surgery. He last played during the white-ball series against Ireland in October 2024. Meanwhile, Jansen also returns after undergoing thumb surgery. Jansen last played for the Proteas during the World Test Championship final, where he picked up the blow.

David Miller back in T20Is

Meanwhile, hard-hitting batter David Miller is also back in the team after being permitted to miss the Australia series due to his Hundred commitments. Miller is plying his trade for Northern Superchargers in the English 100-ball tournament, which concludes on August 31, 10 days before the start of the T20I series.

Speaking on Maharaj, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said, "We were experimenting with the spin-bowling all-rounders in our most recent T20I series, and Keshav was always part of our broader plans."

"His return to the squad strengthens our spin options. Beyond his obvious skill with the ball, he brings calmness and leadership to the group."

Meanwhile, Kwena Maphaka stays in the squad as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who has picked up an ankle injury and missed the Australia ODIs due to it. "We are hopeful that he will be available for part of the ODI series," Conrad said. "But we are prioritising T20I cricket and will take a conservative approach. We won't rush him back."

South Africa's squad for England ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

South Africa squad for England T20Is:

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams