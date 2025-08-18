Keshav Maharaj on cusp of history, set to become first South African spinner to achieve major record Keshav Maharaj is eyeing history as South Africa face Australia in a three-match ODI series. Maharaj has been a major lynchpin for South Africa in their bowling attack across formats and will hold the key for the Proteas in the series.

New Delhi:

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is on the cusp of a historic record as South Africa face Australia in an ODI series from August 19 onwards. After Australia's 2-1 win in the T20I series, the two teams lock horns in a three-match ODI series with the first match in Cairns.

The series will kick-start the build-up for both these teams for the ODI World Cup 2027 as they look to shape their teams for the future. Australia enter the era post Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell's ODI retirements, while South Africa will be without Heinrich Klaasen, who has retired from all international cricket.

Meanwhile, Maharaj is on the cusp of a historic record for South Africa. He needs just one wicket to get to 300 international wickets. The left-arm spinner currently has 299 wickets from 146 matches and is set to become the first South African spinner to get to 300 wickets in international cricket.

Maharaj will become only the eighth Proteas bowler to get to the mark, joining the likes of Shaun Pollock and Dale Steyn, among others.

Most wickets for South Africa in international cricket:

1 - Shaun Pollock: 823 wickets in 414 matches

2 - Dale Steyn: 697 wickets in 263 matches

3 - Makhaya Ntini: 661 wickets in 283 matches

4 - Allan Donald: 602 wickets in 236 matches

5 - Kagiso Rabada: 580 wickets in 245 matches

6 - Jacques Kallis: 572 wickets in 513 matches

7 - Morne Morkel: 535 wickets in 241 matches

8 - Keshav Maharaj: 299 wickets in 146 matches

Australia look for first ODI series win in 11 years

Meanwhile, Australia are looking to end an 11-year-long wait against the Proteas. The Aussies have not won a bilateral series against South Africa since 2014, when they clinched a five-match series 4-1.

Since then, the two teams have contested in four bilateral ODI series, and South Africa won all four of them: three at home and one Down Under.

Dewald Brevis set to make debut

Meanwhile, hard-hitting batter Dewald Brevis is set to make his ODI debut with captain Temba Bavuma all but confirming it. "It's always exciting when you see the young faces," Bavuma told the media on the eve of the game on Monday. "Obviously, the big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. (I'm) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," he added.