Keshav Maharaj in tears after 27-Year wait ends for South Africa with WTC final win: WATCH Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears as South Africa won the 2025 WTC Final, ending a 27-year ICC title drought. Grateful to fans, he called it a “stepping stone” for future success. Marco Jansen admitted nerves but was thrilled the team got the job done.

London:

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears after winning the 2025 World Test Championship at Lord’s. Backed by Aiden Markram’s brilliant century and Temba Bavuma’s gritty fifty, the Proteas ended a 27-year wait for an ICC title. For Maharaj, the moment was especially poignant, having witnessed South Africa endure decades of heartbreak in major tournaments.

After winning the coveted trophy, Maharaj noted that he is grateful to be able to lift the cup with all his teammates and thanked the fans for their years of patience and support. He asked for more support in the future, as the spinner believes that it is the start of something great.

“Very special. It’s just a privilege and honour to be able to lift the cup and win the title for everyone out here and everyone back home. It’s very special for us, for the last five days and for the entire season. It’s very special, we’re super grateful - as a team, as a nation and as a proud country,” Maharaj said in the post-match presentation.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who’s here and from abroad. The emotions spurred me into the right direction. Thank you to everyone that’s here, back home and to everyone who’s supported us. Here we are today to lift the trophy that’s eluded us for years. Continue to support us, this is the stepping stone for great things to come,” he added.

There were a lot of nerves: Marco Jansen

All-rounder Marco Jansen noted that the dressing room was quiet, and then there were a lot of nerves on Day 4 of the WTC final. He added that the families of all the players were there in the ground and he was happy that the Proteas had got the job done in the end.

“In the change room, there were a lot of nerves, lot of guys quiet, myself included but to have the fans here, to hear them cheer us on every single ball, every single run, you can't ask for anything more. The families are here as well and we are just happy to do it,” Jansen said.