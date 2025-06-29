Keshav Maharaj etches name in history books, becomes first South Africa spinner to achieve massive feat With Zimbabwe taking on South Africa in the first Test of series, Proteas' stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj achieved a major milestone and completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. He became the first South Africa spinner to achieve the feat in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

South Africa’s star spinner Keshav Maharaj has managed to catch all the headlines through his stellar performance against Zimbabwe. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe lock horns in the first Test of the ongoing series at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, from June 28.

After a stellar performance with the bat, South Africa posted a total of 418 runs in the first innings, after which they declared their innings. As Zimbabwe came out to bat, it was Keshav Maharaj who managed to put in a stellar show. Taking his first wicket of the innings, Maharaj completed 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Furthermore, he became the only South African spinner to achieve this milestone in the longest format of the game. To celebrate the milestone, Cricket South Africa took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a post after Maharaj completed 200 Test wickets.

“HISTORY MADE! Keshav Maharaj claims his 200th Test wicket, the very first South African spinner to reach this milestone. A monumental milestone for our world-class left-arm spinner, written into the history books with pride and passion! This one’s for the ages, Kesh!” Cricket South Africa captioned their post.

Maharaj leading South Africa in Bavuma’s absence

It is worth noting that Keshav Maharaj is the stand-in skipper for South Africa in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma in the first Test against Zimbabwe. Bavuma was ruled out due to a hamstring strain, and having achieved such a feat on his first outing as skipper, Maharaj will be looking to take even more wickets as the game progresses.

South Africa looking to maintain dominance against Zimbabwe

Speaking of the game between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the clash saw the Proteas coming in to bat first; the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch scored centuries, amassing 153 and 100* runs, respectively. In the first innings, South Africa posted 418 runs and then followed it up with just an impressive show with the ball.

Also Read: