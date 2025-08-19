Keshav Maharaj creates South Africa record as Proteas register huge ODI win over Australia Keshav Maharaj took a five-wicket haul in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia and helped his team register a huge win. Maharaj also achieved a few milestones during his stellar outing at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj created a major record for South Africa as he took his maiden ODI five-wicket haul during the first match of the series against Australia on Tuesday, August 19. Led by Maharaj's brilliant 5/33, the Proteas defeated Australia by 98 runs to bag the first contest at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

Maharaj had a brilliant day with the ball as he took a fifer in just 4.2 overs (26 balls). With his first wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, the star spinner achieved a major record for South Africa. Maharaj has become the first South African spinner to get to 300 wickets in international cricket as he pipped the likes of Imran Tahir to get to the mark.

Coming into the match, Maharaj had 299 wickets from 146 matches with his best bowling figures of 4/33 against Australia in Johannesburg in September 2023.

Maharaj is the eighth South African player to get to the mark, joining the likes of Shaun Pollock and Dale Steyn, among others.

Most wickets for South Africa in international cricket:

1 - Shaun Pollock: 823 wickets in 414 matches

2 - Dale Steyn: 697 wickets in 263 matches

3 - Makhaya Ntini: 661 wickets in 283 matches

4 - Allan Donald: 602 wickets in 236 matches

5 - Kagiso Rabada: 580 wickets in 245 matches

6 - Jacques Kallis: 572 wickets in 513 matches

7 - Morne Morkel: 535 wickets in 241 matches

8 - Keshav Maharaj: 304 wickets in 147 matches

Maharaj second-quickest South African spinner to take ODI fifer

Meanwhile, Maharaj has also become the second-quickest South African spinner to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs behind Imran Tahir. The record belongs to Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl, who got there in 18 balls.

Fewest balls taken by spinners to take five-wicket hauls:

18 Ryan Burl vs Aus Townsville 2022

18 Aryan Dutt vs Nam Kirtipur 2024

23 Imran Tahir vs Zim Bloemfontien 2018

24 Rashid Khan vs WI Gros Islet 2017

25 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Zim Colombo RPS 2024

26 Keshav Maharaj vs Aus Cairns 2025

South Africa make light work of Australia

Meanwhile, the Proteas registered a huge win over the Aussies in the opening ODI. The visitors had put up 296/8 from their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke. Travis Head starred with a four-wicket haul. The hosts had got off to a flying start with Head and Mitchell Marsh; however, they lost wickets in a heap with Maharaj weaving his magic. Marsh was the highest score at 88 as five batters fell for single digits, all to Maharaj. The Proteas won by 98 runs, their biggest win against Australia on Australian soil to take a 1-0 lead in the series.