Kerala end 74-year wait to qualify for Ranji Trophy final, Vidharbha beat Mumbai In a dramatic day for Kerala cricket, the side managed to make it to the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time. On the other hand, Vidarbha qualified for the final, defeating Mumbai.

In a historic day for Kerala, the side has managed to end their 74-year wait and have scripted history by qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final. In a semi-final clash between Kerala and Gujarat, it was Gujarat who fell shockingly close to the finish line, handing their opponents a 2-run lead.

It is worth noting that Kerala managed to post a total of 457 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, Gujarat managed to match Kerala just as much. Priyank Panchal's knock of 148 runs in 237 deliveries saw his side come shockingly close to Kerala’s total.

However, with a trail of two runs, Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla was on strike while Aditya Sarwate bowled. The batter attempted to play a shot, which hit the short leg fielder’s helmet. Through that deflection, the ball went on to land straight into the hands of the fielder at first slip.

Kerala went into the second innings with a lead of two runs, and according to the rules of the Ranji Trophy, the team securing the first-innings lead progresses in case of a draw. The two-run lead for Kerala meant that the side only had to bat throughout the day to book their berth in their very first Ranji final, which is just what they did.

On the other hand, Vidarbha, who were exceptional in their clash against Mumbai in the semis, have managed to breeze past their opponents and set up a mouthwatering clash against Kerala. It is worth noting that Vidarbha smashed Mumbai by 80 runs, and after a hard-fought game, it was Mumbai who had the daunting task to chase down a target of 406 runs in the second innings to win the game. However, Vidarbha managed to limit Mumbai to a score of 225 runs, registering an emphatic victory.