Keeping things simple, not worried about competition in Indian team for T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson

Image Source : AP India's Sanju Samson jumps up while batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4

After a decent performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he aggregated 375 runs and also played a few games as wicketkeeper and followed it up with a good show in the first T20 International at Canberra, Sanju Samson said he is unfazed by the competition in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup next year.

Samson made a 15-ball 23 and took the important catch, a relatively tough one, to dismiss the dangerous Steve Smith as India defeated Australia by 11 runs.

The Kerala player has been drafted in as back-up wicketkeeper for the two limited overs

series and the ongoing series is the first step towards the T20 World Cup to be held in India next year in October-November.

Asked if there is a bit of pressure on him considering there is a lot of competition for the T20 World Cup, Samson said, "I think if you would have asked this question a few years ago, I would have said yes, but now I have played a lot more matches and international matches and I have been with good amount of quality people here. It is important to keep your mindset simple and not worry about anything. My main focus is winning matches and contributing as much as possible at every chance. It is important to keep it simple."

Samson, who was playing his fourth T20 International this year after having played one back in 2015, said that as a middle-order player his responsibility was to build the innings first and then go after the bowling.

"It was important to see off the first 5-10 balls and then build a partnership for your team. I was planning to go after the bowling then," said Samson who was caught at cover.