Keacy Carty slams 170 to guide West Indies to ODI series-levelling win against Ireland The 28-year-old batter smashed his second consecutive century as the West Indies piled on 385 runs on the board, their second highest team score in ODIs to bat Ireland out of the game. West Indies levelled the three-match series 1-1 after the second game was washed out.

Dublin:

West Indies levelled the series in the third and the final match of the ODI series against Ireland in Clontarf on Sunday, May 26 with a handsome 197-run win. The visitors will be gutted with the washout in the second ODI and hence, came out all guns blazing to pile on yet another smashing score of 385/7 riding on Keacy Carty's blitz, which was the second highest for the West Indies in the ODIs, while Ireland offered a tame surrender in the second innings to concede a historic opportunity to win the series.

Carty, who was coming off a century in the second ODI, continued his good form and smoked yet another century off 112 balls, before going into an overdrive scoring 69 runs off his last 30 balls as the Irish bowling attack looked toothless in front of the carnage. Justin Greaves played his part with a 23-ball half-century, but it was Carty, who ensured that a set batter was out there for the majority of the innings.

Highest individual score by a West Indies player in T20 cricket

215 off 147 - Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe (Canberra, 2015)

189* off 170 - Vivian Richards vs England (Manchester, 1984)

181 off 125 - Vivian Richards vs Sri Lanka (Karachi, 1987)

179 off 137 - John Campbell vs Ireland (Dublin, 2019)

176* off 130 - Evin Lewis vs England (The Oval, 2017)

170 off 152 - Shai Hope vs Ireland (Dublin, 2019)

170 off 142 - Keacy Carty vs Ireland (Dublin, 2025)

Carty's 170 was also the joint-third highest score by any batter in ODIs in Ireland after Campbell's 179 and Janneman Malan's 177* four years ago. 385 was always going to be a challenging ask and the bowlers led by Jayden Seales were on the money. Apart from Cade Carmichael, no other batter offered much resistance for the hosts and Ireland were folded for 165 after the target was reduced to 363 due to a couple of rain breaks in between.

West Indies levelled the series after having lost the opening clash and will now fly to England for three ODIs and as many T20Is before coming back for T20I series against Ireland as well.