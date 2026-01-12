KC Cariappa, former KKR, PBKS and RR player, announces retirement from Indian cricket KC Cariappa played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings and was part of the Rajasthan Royals in his Indian Premier League journey. Cariappa has announced his retirement from Indian cricket.

New Delhi:

KC Cariappa announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Monday, January 12. Cariappa, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and has been part of Rajasthan Royals, confirmed his decision through a social media post.

"From the streets where it all began... to stadium lights and wearing the jersey with pride - I lived the dream I once only imagined. Today, I KC CARIAPPA. officially announce my retirement from BCCI cricket," Carippa wrote in his Instagram post.

"Cariappa, who played for Mizoram and Karnataka in the domestic circuit, reflected on his journey. "This journey gave me everything - victories that made me smile, defeats that broke me, and lessons that shaped me. I've felt pressure, pain, sacrifice, but also the kind of joy only cricket can give. I owe my deepest gratitude to Karnataka State Cricket Association - for building me, guiding me, and believing in me when it mattered the most. And to Cricket Association of Mizoram - thank you for trusting me, standing by me, and supporting me like family," he added.

Cariappa, a leg-spinner, made his IPL debut in Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 and dismissed AB de Villiers in his first match. However, he was dropped from the team and then released by the Knight Riders. Cariappa then played for Punjab from 2017-2018 before making a return to KKR in 2019. The 31-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals setup from 2021 to 2023.

"My 7-YEAR IPL JOURNEY will always stay close to my heart. Proud to have represented: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals. To every selector, coach, teammate, support staff, and every fan- thank you. You didn't just support my game... You supported my dream. I may be retiring from BCCI cricket today... But I will never retire from loving this game," he said in his statement.