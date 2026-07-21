Katherine Sciver-Brunt named Trent Rockets' assistant coach ahead of The Hundred 2026

New Delhi:

In a major development, The Hundred franchise, Trent Rockets Women, has come forward and named former England cricketer Katherine Sciver-Brunt as their new assistant coach ahead of the upcoming edition of The Hundred Women’s 2026.

It is worth noting that the tournament is all set to kick off on July 21st, and the eight teams will look to put in their best showing. Furthermore, with the recruitment of Sciver-Brunt, Katherine will be working alongside her wife, Nat. Ever since retiring from cricket in 2023, this will be Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s first assignment.

The 41-year-old is one of the greatest women’s cricketers in the history of England cricket, awarded an OBE for her services. Katherine Sciver-Brunt remains England women’s second-highest wicket-taker across formats with 335 wickets to her name.

She will be working alongside head coach Chris Read and fielding coach Graeme White. Notably, Rockets were unable to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament in 2025, finishing in fourth place in the standings, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming season.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt opened up on her role

After the announcement that Katherine Sciver-Brunt will be joining the coaching staff of Trent Rockets’ women, the former cricketer came forward and talked about her upcoming role and how it was time for her to step into a coaching role.

"The time has come for me to step back into a role within cricket. I've had a wild three years since retiring, trying to figure out what life looks like for me now as a mum! The first place I thought of was the Trent Rockets. Trent Bridge is such a special place, and having been involved as a player with the Rockets before, coming back as a coach was an opportunity I just couldn't turn down,” Sciver-Brunt was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking of the side’s schedule, Trent Rockets Women will kick off their campaign by taking on Birmingham Phoenix Women. The two sides will meet in the 4th game of the tournament on July 24, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the clash.

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