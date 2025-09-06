Kashi Rudras rattle Meerut Mavericks to win UPT20 League Kashi Rudras won the second edition of the UPT20 League. Captain Karan Sharma won the Player of the Match as Kashi won the match by eight wickets.

Lucknow:

Kashi Rudras defeated Meerut Mavericks to win the second edition of the UPT20 League. In the absence of Captain Rinku Singh, the Mavericks failed to establish any sort of authority with the bat and that arguably cost them the match. They lost three wickets inside the powerplay and could never recover from that. In the middle order Prashanth Chaudhary tried to bring some stability, but there was little to no support from the other batters at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

For Kashi, Sunil Kumar, Shivam Mavi and Kartik Yadav picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, struggling Kashi posted 144 runs in the first innings and that was never enough and the Kashi batters reminded them of the same.

In the second innings, Kashi openers looked flawless as both Abhishek Goswami and captain Karan Sharma scored a half-century each. They stitched a partnership of 108 runs, which ruined Meerut’s attempt for any sort of comeback. Abhishek made 51, while Karan scored 55 and that set the tone for the other batters to come in and get the job done.

It is quite possible that the Meerut bowlers felt lack of confidence. They had very little to defend on a pitch that produced a lot of runs this year. The likes of Zeeshan Ansari and Vijay Kumar leaked at least 13 runs per over, which didn’t make it any easy. With that, Kashi chased the total in just 15.4 overs and lifted the latest edition of the UPT20 League.

Playing XI of both teams:

Kashi Rudras (Playing XI): Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (c), Shubham Chaubey, Uvais Ahmad (wk), Yashovardhan Singh, Saksham Rai, Shiva Singh, Kartik Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sunil Kumar, Atal Bihari Rai

Meerut Mavericks (Playing XI): Swastik Chikara, Akshay Dubey (wk), Rituraj Sharma, Madhav Kaushik (c), Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Prashanth Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Vijay Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi