Karun Nair opens up on his performance in comeback India vs England Test series: 'It was up-and-down' Karun Nair made a return to the Indian Test team after eight years during the five-match series against England. Nair bagged mixed outings in the series, as he accumulated 205 runs in the four Tests he played, with only one fifty to show for.

Karun Nair's second chance in Test cricket during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy was 'up-and-down', the cricketer has stated following the series. Karun was called into the Test team after an eight-year absence.

During this time, Nair might have imagined the India recall would remain elusive. He saw another dip when he was not being considered for any format for Karnataka since 2022, and moved to Vidarbha in 2023. However, a stellar domestic season saw him earn an India recall during the five-match Test series against England.

Speaking on his recall during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Nair said, "To get that opportunity was one of the best days of my life. Just the feeling of, 'yeah, finally I've made it again'. That was the moment for me."

Nair had a mixed sort of series, as he scored 205 runs in the four Tests that he played. He had got to starts but could not convert them and scored only one fifty across the eight innings. The veteran now reflected on his performances.

"I was disappointed at not being able to convert the start at The Oval into a century," nair said. "But looking back, it was quite important to grind my way on that first day with the team in a tricky position. I'd done well there previously; I'd gotten a 150 for Northants against Surrey. The nerves were there, but I was feeling good. I was hoping to convert, which I couldn't.

"It was an up-and-down series in that sense, and I did reflect a lot. But it's also important to let go of what has happened and look forward to what I need to do in the next few months. It's about keeping my focus levels up and making sure I go on and make big scores, irrespective of the level I'm playing at."

Meanwhile, Nair hailed India's fightback at the Lord's Test when the lower-order almost took India over the line only to fall short by 22 runs. "From that position, where we had lost so many wickets, to see the fight Nitish [Kumar Reddy] and [Mohammed] Siraj put with Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] was inspiring," he says. "That never-give-up attitude was on display. There was disappointment at losing the Test but everyone was inspired.

"Then to see Rishabh walk out to bat with a broken toe - it was one of the moments of the series. It was astonishing for everyone to see. It told you what a great player he is, and more importantly, the person he is. That kind of exemplified the philosophy of the team. Of putting everything first for the team, it's not about individuals."