Karun Nair hands selectors casual reminder with scorching double ton in Canterbury Karun Nair completed his double century against England Lions in the ongoing unofficial Test in Canterbury. He returned to India's Test scheme of things in the England tour and announced his arrival in style.

New Delhi:

After eight years, Karun Nair returned to India’s scheme of things. After scoring a triple century against England in 2017, Karun was dropped from the playing XI and hasn’t been considered for selection again. In the last few years, he worked hard in the domestic circuit, scoring plenty of runs and that forced the selectors to pick him for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Ahead of that, Karun featured in India A’s clash against England Lions in Canterbury and scored an impressive double century. The visitors were put on the back foot with the wickets of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal but Karun and Sarfaraz Khan played to their merit and stitched a partnership of 181 runs. After Sarfaraz departed for 92 runs, Karun and Dhruv Jurel took over and put India in a comfortable position.

On Day 2, Jurel departed after scoring 94 runs. However, Karun managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and completed his double century in ___ balls. With that, the Jodhpur-born pushed a strong case to cement his place in the playing XI in the five-match series. Meanwhile, even on a personal level, the double ton might give immense relief to Karun, who was seeking an opportunity to return to India colours.

In 2022, he tweeted, ‘Dear cricket, give me one more chance’, and since then, he hasn’t looked back and scored plenty of runs for Vidarbha. Despite so, a call to the national team wasn’t in the cards. The 33-year-old was expected to travel with the squad for the Australia series, but the selectors didn’t back him. However, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the longest format, the selectors wanted to add more experience in the middle order and hence, called up Karun.

His form will be vital for the team, if he ends up featuring in the playing XI against England in the first Test, starting June 20.