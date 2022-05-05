IPL 2022, SRH vs DC: Here's everything you should know about SRH's 3 new debutants

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Gopal has played 48 IPL matches so far, and took 48 wickets at an economy of 8.04.

SRH have won the toss against Delhi Capitals and have opted to bowl. Both teams have made significant changes. As far as SRH are concerned, they have handed out 3 debut caps today. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott are the men who will play their first match for the orange army. Let's know a bit about these three.

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi played for Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL season. Known for his ability to clock significant pace, Tyagi was a part of India's U19 World Cup 2020. He shot to fame in the last season when he defended 4 run agianst Punjab Kings in the last over.

He has played a total of 14 matches in 2 seasons and picked up 13 wickets. His economy rate in the last season was 8.85. SRH will look to bowl him during the middle overs.

Shreyas Gopal

Gopal is not new to the scene. He has played 48 IPL matches so far, and took 48 wickets at an economy of 8.04.

He was with RR before Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for INR 75 Lacs during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction He is known for his googly and has been pretty successfull with it against the like of AB and Virat.

Sean Abbott

Abbott is one of the most experienced T20 bowlers around. He represented RCB in 2015 and wil play an IPL match after six years. He hasn't played a lot of international cricket. Having represented Australia in just 8 T20 matches, he has picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 8.07. He has been looked at as a death-over specialist for sometime now, and SRH would hope for him to deliver in the absence of Marco Jansen.