No game, but lots of gain: Kartik Tyagi opens up on learnings from Australia tour

Team India's young fast bowler Kaetik Tyagi was a part of the touring team which returned victorious from Australia in the four-match Test series. However, Tyagi didn't make an appearance in any of the Tests and bowled in the nets throughout the entire tour.

In the post-win speech in Brisbane, Ajinkya Rahane applauded Tyagi's efforts in the nets, saying that he was "fantastic." The youngster, in an interview with the Indian Express, opened up on the acknowledgment from the stand-in skipper.

“The main thing was we went to Australia and we beat Australia. I was present there. When he (Rahane) mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment. To be part of that team was a dream. And I hope that in the future, I will also be able to bowl India to wins in matches,” Tyagi said.

Even as Tyagi remained on the bench, he insisted that observing some of the best bowlers in business do their job was a "great experience."

“How to plan for a session, how to set fields, how to bowl to a field. I learnt so much by watching, listening and talking. I spoke to everyone I could,” Tyagi said.

“Talking to (Jasprit) Bumrah, watching Pat Cummins bowl or Mohammed Siraj making his debut was a great experience. (I learnt) The importance of being patient and sticking to the plan. Two of the best teams in the world are playing Test cricket, you are present, watching and listening and seeing so many things. I could not have asked for more. How the team discussed all the plans and then how it played out in the ground, was so inspirational."

When asked about his bowling in the nets, Tyagi said that he aimed at bowling at one spot.

“I tried to bowl at one spot (in the nets). Consistently hitting a line or a length is important at the highest level. I have played in the Under-19 World Cup and the IPL. I have realised that being consistent and patient is the key in Test cricket. That makes a huge difference. You need to bowl at a spot even if wickets are not coming,” Tyagi said.

Tyagi is not a part of the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, which mark the return of international cricket in India. The series will begin on February 5, with both the matches taking place in Chennai.