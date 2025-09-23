Karnataka name KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair among others in probable Ranji Trophy squad Karnataka named KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair in a 37-member probables list for the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy. Placed in Elite Group B, they face Saurashtra first. Coach Yere Goud will join after India U-19 duty; the final squad will be trimmed soon.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka have announced a strong 37-member probables list ahead of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, featuring the return of key India internationals KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair. With the season opener set for October 15, Karnataka will begin their campaign against defending champions Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Rahul and Prasidh are currently on national duty with India A in an ongoing unofficial Test series against Australia A in Lucknow, but are expected to be available for domestic selection later in the season. However, that depends on their international calendar.

The state selectors have struck a balance between experience and emerging talent. Senior players like Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shreyas Gopal bolster the squad, while young prospects such as pacers Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, and wicketkeeper-batter KL Shrijith also make the cut. R Smaran, one of the state’s promising young batters, finds a place on the back of impressive domestic performances.

Nair returns to Karnataka

The upcoming season will mark the return of Nair to Karnataka. With the hope of getting more opportunities in all three formats, Nair had left the state in 2023. He joined Vidarbha, where the cricketer scored loads of runs, which eventually helped him earn a spot in India’s last tour of England. However, ahead of the upcoming season, he decided to leave Vidharbha and rejoin his old pals in Karnataka.

They are placed in Elite Group B this season, alongside Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra. They last won the Ranji Trophy in 2015 and will be aiming to end the decade-long title drought.

Head coach Yere Goud will continue in his role and is expected to join the squad after wrapping up duties with the India U-19 team currently touring Australia. The final squad is likely to be trimmed in early October, ahead of the tournament’s start.

Karnataka Ranji Probable squad - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, R Smaran, KL Shrijith, Aneesh KV, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose SJ, Prasidh M Krishna, Vyshak V, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shreyas Gopal, Macnell H Noronha, Vidyadhar Patil, Kruthik Krishna, Hardik Raj, Shikhar Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shashikumar K, Venkatesh M, Yashovardhan Parantap, Samarth Nagaral, Madhav P Bajaj, Shreesha S Achar, Abhishek Ahlawat, Sharath Srinivas, Kishan S Bedare, Manvanth Kumar L, Karthikeya KP, Monish Reddy, Shubhang Hegde, Adhokah Hegde, Kumar LR, and Shatath BR.