Karnataka HC reinstates Shanth Kumar's candidacy for KSCA president's post as Prasad to have competition Earlier, Venaktesh Prasad was set to take over as the Karnataka State Cricket Association's president unopposed after Shanth Kumar was rejected, while Kalpana Venkatacahar withdrew from the contest for the top role.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka High Court has reinstated the candidacy of Shanth Kumar for the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) president's post. The order means that former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad will now have a competitor for the elections scheduled for December 7.

Meanwhile, the High Court has asked the KSCA Electoral Officer to publish the list of candidates for the president's post. The HC has set aside an earlier decision of the Electoral Officer of November 24. Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the remaining electoral process should be conducted as per the calendar earlier decided by the High Court.

KN Shanth Kumar expresses relief after the decision

Meanwhile, Shanth Kumar expressed relief after the decision was announced. "There's only one way you can view it. It's a welcome development. I'm very relieved that the court has seen that I'm eligible. And now we're working towards building for the election," Kumar said as quoted by news agency PTI.

But will he need to file a nomination again? "From what I can understand, the (existing) nomination holds because what the court has done is…it has quashed the order of the electoral officer.

The electoral officer had rejected my nomination. And that is the (EO’s) order with which we went to the court, appealing to quash it.

"So the court has set aside the electoral officer's order of rejecting my application. Therefore, the nomination stands,” Shanth Kumar said.

Apart from Prasad and Shanth Kumar, other prominent contestants are: former cricketers Sujith Somasundar (Vice-president, Secretary) and Avinash Vaidya (Joint Secretary and Managing Committee member).

Earlier, Prasad was set to take over as the president unopposed after Kumar was rejected, while Kalpana Venkatacahar withdrew from the contest for the top role. Notably, Prasad was a former vice-president of the KSCA during Anil Kumble's tenure as president, while Javagal Srinath held the secretary's post.