Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refutes rumours of buying RCB, says 'I am not a mad man' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refuted rumours of him buying the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise was reportedly looking for a potential but Diageo, RCB's parent company, confirmed that the media report was 'speculative in nature'.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refutes rumours of buying the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise. After RCB won the IPL 2025, beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a media report claimed that the franchise was looking for new ownership, and it was valued at USD 2 billion. However, Diageo, RCB’s parent company, dismissed the reports, claiming it ‘speculative in nature’.

In the meantime, Shivakumar also refused to be involved in buying the franchise. The deputy CM mentioned that he has been a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from his younger days, but he’s not a ‘mad man’ to be investing in RCB. However, he noted having offers to be a part of the RCB management.

“I am not a mad man. I'm just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that's all. I don't have time, though I had offers to be part of the management... Why do I need RCB? I don't even drink Royal Challenge,” said DK Shivakumar.

Diageo categorically denied selling RCB

In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange and BSE Surveillance Department on Tuesday, June 10, Mital Sangvi, Diageo India secretary, mentioned that the report was a speculation and no such talks have taken place.

“The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion. This is for your information and records,” said Sangvi.

In the meantime, RCB have been under the scanner since June 4, when 11 of their fans died in a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After winning the IPL, the franchise announced a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium and to attend that, over a lakh of people gathered in central Bengaluru. The hosts couldn’t control the crowd, leading to the deaths, and over 50 people suffered injuries.